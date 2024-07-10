Michigan police officer accused of lying to investigators after teen son was involved in crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A Lapeer County police officer is accused of lying to investigators after her teenage son was involved in a vehicle crash with an Amazon truck last year.

Macomb County prosecutors said Amanda Szymanski, 45, who is an Almont police officer, was off duty and allegedly told investigators that she was in the car with her son at the time of the crash on July 2, 2023. The teen, who was 15 at the time, fled the scene after the incident.

Officials said the teen was driving a GMC Acadia when an Amazon driver failed to yield to the SUV, according to a news release. The Amazon driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

Szymanski is charged with lying to a police officer. Her son is charged with failure to stop at the scene of the accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

Szymanski was arraigned in 71A District Court and received a $5,000 personal bond. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 19.

"Police officers are held to a higher standard and allegedly lying to protect a loved one in a serious car crash only complicates the criminal justice process and leads to more harm. Our community relies on honesty and cooperation to ensure that justice is served fairly and swiftly," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.