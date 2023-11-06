Grosse Pointe Park pharmacist convicted for distribution of prescription drugs

(CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park pharmacist was convicted by a federal jury for distributing prescription drugs over a five-year period, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

Hasna Bashir Iwas, 62, of New Baltimore, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and more than 30 charges of selling, distributing or dispensing controlled subtances. He was remanded to custody and is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Feb. 20, 2024.

Federal officials say between 2013-2018, Iwas operated Beacon Pointe Pharmacy in Grosse Pointe Park and forged 1,291 prescriptions for the names of more than 50 alleged patients. In exchange, she received $640,000 in cash. An investigation revealed that more than 70,000 dosage units of oxycodone 30mg and 36,000 dosage units of Xanax 2mg were purchased and delivered to the pharmacy; however, the drugs were distributed without a prescription.

Iwas claimed the individuals who she distributed the drugs to were present at her pharmacy. However, the investigation determined that several of the alleged patients were either dead, in jail or were never in the pharmacy.

Additionally, video evidence showed Iwas distributing the drugs in pill bottles without labeling.

"My office is dedicated to stemming the tide of opioid addiction and the terrible consequences to our families in the Eastern District," stated U.S. Attorney Ison. We will pursue these drug dealers whether they are distributing drugs in the streets or through a pharmacy."