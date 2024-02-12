Watch CBS News
Michigan parent charged with homicide in death of 1-year-old child

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A parent in Michigan has been charged with homicide after their 1-year-old child died Sunday, officials said. 

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Feb. 9, first responders went to a residence in Ellington Township after receiving a report in which the caller said a 1-year-old child was in distress and possibly not breathing. 

A deputy arrived at the scene first and found the child unresponsive. While providing first aid, the deputy noticed signs of possible neglect and abuse.

The child was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a higher-level trauma center before they died from their injuries on Sunday, Feb. 11

Parents and family members were interviewed, and a parent was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The parent, whose identity was not released by the sheriff's office, was charged with first-degree child abuse and lying to the police. The homicide charge was added on Sunday. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

"These type of calls are not easy for officers and families," the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to family members dealing with this incident."

