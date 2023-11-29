Michigan officials urge residents to throw away certain applesauce pouches due to recall

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan officials are urging residents to discard some applesauce products after a recall due to reported high levels of lead.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches, Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, and the Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches.

The FDA says it is aware of the WanaBana applesauce pouches still being on shelves at several Dollar Tree stores in multiple states and is working to ensure an effective recall.

According to the FDA, three illnesses have been reported in Michigan.

"There is no safe level of lead for any person, particularly for babies and children," Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive, said in a statement. "A blood lead test is the only way to know if a person has been exposed to lead. Anyone who has eaten applesauce products listed above should make an appointment with their health care provider for a blood lead test."

Officials say residents should discard any of the recalled products or return them to the store where they were purchased for a refund.