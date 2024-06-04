Michigan officials urge postponing field trips to dairy, poultry farms amid bird flu

Health official weighs in on Michigan first human case of bird flu

Health official weighs in on Michigan first human case of bird flu

Health official weighs in on Michigan first human case of bird flu

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan officials are recommending that residents refrain from visiting dairy and poultry farms after two human cases of bird flu were detected in the state.

In a memorandum on Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services advises schools, child care providers, camps and Out of School Time Program operators to postpone field trips until further notice.

Additionally, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recommends that those farms halt non-essential visitors from entering.

Programs that do visit the farms should urge people to monitor themselves for any symptoms for 10 days. If symptoms are reported, the program is advised to contact the local health department. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, congestion, difficulty breathing, conjunctivitis, sneezing, fatigue, body aches, headaches, nausea, diarrhea, seizures, and rash.

MDHHS reported two human cases in May, bringing the total number of cases to three this year (the first case was in Texas). Health officials say both people infected were farmworkers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk among humans remains low.

One of the human cases in Michigan reported acute respiratory symptoms.

Guidelines issued for Michigan dairy farms, poultry operations

MDARD issued guidelines for producers to help reduce the spread of avian influenza.

Michigan dairy farms and poultry operations must implement the following under the order that went into effect on May 8:

Designate a biosecurity manager

Designate a line of separation to represent the perimeter of a secure area, limiting access points

Establish cleaning and disinfection practices and procedures at those access points for both vehicles and individuals, including deliveries of feed and other supplies, and training for employees

Establish a logbook maintaining a record of all vehicles and of individuals who have gotten out of vehicles and crossed those access points, to be retained and made available for examination upon request by MDARD.