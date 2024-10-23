Michigan officials go over the edge to enhance firefighter training Macomb County college

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With the help of $2 million, the state of Michigan is taking a step above, literally, to give future firefighters the best possible training in Macomb County.

"They called up and said, 'Hey, we just got two million dollars we secured.' Denise Mentzer says, 'Would you be willing to rappel down a building with me?' I said, 'Denise, I'm all in. If you're going over the edge, I'm going over the edge,'" said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel.

CBS Detroit

Rappelling down the side of a burn tower is not the everyday routine for Hackel and State Rep. Denise Mentzer.

The downward climb was to give a glimpse into the training firefighters will learn at Macomb Community College's Public Service Institute, all because of a recent $2 million investment from the state of Michigan.

"It's not just a book environment where they're learning from reading and understanding from people talking to them, but the hands-on experience. So that's what this creates," Hackel stated.

CBS Detroit

The funds will go toward a new building on campus that, when finished, will resemble fire stations across the state. It will house multiple fire trucks and equipment that these first responders use daily.

"This is a great training location for that and well needed, and so in Macomb County we benefit because we have some of the greatest public safety officials in the state," said Hackel.

In addition to the $2 million already awarded, county officials say they're working to secure roughly $9 million more to go toward Macomb Community College as well.