Former Michigan nursing home manager charged for embezzling from 8 residents, officials say

Update coming in Na'Ziyah Harris case, Ford averts UAW strike at Rouge plant and more top stories

Update coming in Na'Ziyah Harris case, Ford averts UAW strike at Rouge plant and more top stories

Update coming in Na'Ziyah Harris case, Ford averts UAW strike at Rouge plant and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Warren nursing home manager was charged in connection to embezzling more than $7,000 from eight vulnerable adults, officials said.

Alex Ambrose, 27, of Southfield, was charged with four counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000, a 5-year felony, and five counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $200 or more, but less than $1,000, which is a one-year misdemeanor.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office says Ambrose was charged after allegedly acquiring $7,792 in checks from vulnerable residents at the nursing home and depositing the funds into his personal accounts.

The former manager allegedly acquired the funds from September 2023 to January 2024 while working at the Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center of Warren.

"Using a position of trust and authority to steal from vulnerable adults is reprehensible," said Nessel. "Such behavior has consequences, and my office will work to make sure perpetrators are held accountable."

He was arraigned and released on a $20,000 bond. Ambrose will appear in court next on Oct. 3. His preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 10.