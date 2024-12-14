Michigan nonprofit holds free shopping day for domestic violence survivors

(CBS DETROIT) — On the Wings of Angels is a local nonprofit organization that provides resources and support for victims of domestic violence.

Thanks to an overwhelming number of donations from the community, the organization put together a "shop" in Troy where survivors could get items they need for free.

Volunteers of the Domestic Survivor Only Free Shopping Day event assisted people, like Annette Diamond-Weiler, with their bags.

"I had a checklist of the things I needed. I needed a winter jacket because my jacket no longer zipped up," Diamond-Weiler said.

A personal shopper helped Diamond-Weiler find what she was looking for.

"The first jacket I tried on fit me beautifully," Diamond-Weiler said.

That personal shopper was Gjyzela, also a domestic violence survivor and volunteer.

"Two winter coats and two pairs of boots. She got a pair of fancy ones to wear for Christmas and a pair of walking ones for outside. I mean, it was just, I don't know. It just fills my heart with joy," Gjyzela said.

It all started with a post on social media from JoJo Dries, founder of the nonprofit.

"I posted that I needed some clothes for a survivor that day. And then about 100 people commented, and they said, 'Hey, we've got clothes. We want to donate,'" Dries said.

So many items were collected that a warehouse was converted into a makeshift shop with not only jackets, but personal hygiene products, blankets, items for kids and so much more.

"Most of the victims, all they get out of that situation with is their clothes on their back, even if that sometimes. And to be able to come here and safely shop and find which one, I mean, this is amazing," Gjyzela said.

What was initially a one-day event will continue in the future.

"We're even thinking of doing it, perhaps, once a month, where you can come out once a month. So, you're seeing the winter. We have a whole room of spring and summer items as well," Dries said.

Thanks to the generosity of the community, survivors and their children have what they need to move forward.

"I went down my list and got everything I needed. I am so thankful for everybody that was part of it," Diamond-Weiler said.

