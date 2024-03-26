Watch CBS News
Michigan murder suspect arrested in Ohio after setting self on fire during traffic stop

By Sara Powers

(CBS DETROIT) - A man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman in Metro Detroit was taken into custody in Ohio Monday after he set himself on fire during a traffic stop, police said. 

On Saturday, March 23, Wyandotte officers received a call from coworkers who reported that they were concerned because they hadn't seen the victim, a 55-year-old woman, at work in a few days.

Officers went to the woman's apartment in the 2700 block of 10th St. for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the woman dead inside her apartment.

The woman's vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai Tucson, was not at the apartment, and authorities believed it was being driven by Sung Ho Jin, 59, the person they suspected was responsible for the crime. 

The vehicle and suspect were entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network. Late Sunday and early Monday, Akron, Ohio, officers received alerts from the department's Flock license plate reader that matched the suspect vehicle. 

At about 11 a.m. on Monday, officers saw a vehicle traveling eastbound on Copley Road and initiated a "high-risk" traffic stop in the parking lot of A&A Beauty Supply in the 1300 block of Copley Road. 

Officers approached the vehicle at gunpoint and told the man to turn the car off and drop the knife he was holding. 

The suspect then set himself on fire and then jumped out of the vehicle. Officers took the many in custody. They also put out small flames that were inside the vehicle.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening burn injuries. 

First published on March 26, 2024 / 10:35 AM EDT

