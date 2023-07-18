Michigan murder suspect fatally shot by troopers after pointing gun at passenger

(CBS DETROIT) - A man wanted for murder in Michigan was fatally shot by troopers Monday night after he pointed a gun at the passenger in his vehicle during a traffic stop, state police said.

At about 11:40 p.m. on Monday, July 17, troopers were trying to conduct an arrest warrant in Detroit on a male suspect wanted for domestic homicide in Burton.

Troopers located the suspect while driving on Telegraph Road north of Seven Mile Road with a female passenger.

A traffic stop was initiated, and as the vehicle stopped, troopers noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at himself and then the woman in the vehicle.

MSP says as he was pointing the gun at the woman, he was shot by multiple troopers and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger had minor injuries from glass fragments.

The Homicide Task Force with the Detroit Police Department is investigating the incident.