Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan murder suspect fatally shot by troopers after pointing gun at passenger

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 18, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 18, 2023 03:04

(CBS DETROIT) - A man wanted for murder in Michigan was fatally shot by troopers Monday night after he pointed a gun at the passenger in his vehicle during a traffic stop, state police said. 

At about 11:40 p.m. on Monday, July 17, troopers were trying to conduct an arrest warrant in Detroit on a male suspect wanted for domestic homicide in Burton.

Troopers located the suspect while driving on Telegraph Road north of Seven Mile Road with a female passenger. 

A traffic stop was initiated, and as the vehicle stopped, troopers noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at himself and then the woman in the vehicle. 

MSP says as he was pointing the gun at the woman, he was shot by multiple troopers and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger had minor injuries from glass fragments.

The Homicide Task Force with the Detroit Police Department is investigating the incident. 

First published on July 18, 2023 / 9:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.