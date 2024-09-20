2 Michigan men sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually exploiting children

Funeral for MSP officer killed after crash, Inkster police searching for gunman and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Two St. Clair County men have been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of children, officials announced.

Austin Ray Sabb-Visga, 30, and Todd Allen Sabb-Visga, 48, both of Kimball Township, were sentenced Wednesday after they pleaded guilty in May.

Austin Ray Sabb-Visga, 30, (left) and Todd Allen Sabb-Visga, 48, (right), both of Kimball Township. Michigan Sex Offender Registry

The two men exploited children whose care they were entrusted with and videotaped the abuse, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Michigan.

Austin Sabb-Visga sent the videos of this abuse to Todd Sabb-Visga and other people.

In June 2023, someone was sent a photo of child pornography and reported it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Michigan State Police and the United States Secret Service were then alerted of the crime.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at the Sabb Visga's home and seized multiple cell phones. After reviewing the contents of the phones, authorities discovered "prolific abuse" of one child over at least a year and the sexual exploitation of at least two other kids.

Along with their federal convictions, the two men also pleaded guilty in St. Clair County to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and were each sentenced to 50 years in prison for the state crimes, according to the release.

"These sentences should send a strong message to these defendants and others like them who exploit our children behind closed doors and online," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "For those who refuse to heed this message, we will search high and low for you."