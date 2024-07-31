Michigan Matters: Two Motor City family businesses take center stage

(CBS DETROIT) - The spotlight is on two successful Detroit family-owned businesses on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters as leaders from PVS Chemicals and Sweet Potato Sensations talk about working for a family enterprise and the nuances.

Family-owned companies are vital to our economy. Nearly 90% of American businesses are family-owned and range from two-person operations to Fortune 500 companies, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

James B. Nicholson, chairman of PVS Chemicals, along with two of his four sons who also work for the company, James M. Nicholson (chairman) and John Nicholson (executive vice president), appear and discuss the genesis of their company and how it has evolved through the years.

PVS Chemicals is a third-generation run enterprise. The trio talks about opportunities before the company and the road ahead.

Espy Thomas and Cassandra Thomas of Sweet Potato Sensations. Polly Peltier/CBS Detroit

Then Cassandra Thomas, co-founder of Sweet Potato Sensations, and her daughter, Espy Thomas, who also works for the company, talk about the early days of the company and how it has grown exponentially. They make pies, cookies, and much more — all revolving around sweet potatoes.

Cassandra Thomas started the company with her husband, Jeff Thomas, and they sell their baked goods and other products from their Detroit store and also online.

Ironically, Cassandra Thomas, who creates the pies, cookies and other products, didn't start out as a fan of sweet potatoes.

Espy Thomas is in charge of marketing at the company. She mentioned their hot sellers and the busiest time of the year for them, which actually might come as a surprise.