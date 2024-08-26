Michigan Matters: The mobility revolution envelops the Motor City

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit put the world on wheels, and now it is leading the charge to be the Mobility Capitol as leaders from business and politics join forces from across the state to promote the Motor City on the global stage.

Justine Johnson with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Todd Bruhnsen/CBS Detroit

That's the headline about additional momentum being put forth by leaders from Lansing and Detroit as Justine Johnson, Chief Mobility Officer of the State of Michigan, Katie Soven, of Newlab, and David Medina Alvarez, of LIVAQ, talk about on Michigan Matters.

Johnson took over the state's top mobility job a year ago and has been marshaling forces to keep the region front and center in the revolution. She added it includes travel by land, air and sea, with things like EVs and drones as part of the conversation.

Soven, who works at Newlab, which is part of Michigan Central Station in Detroit, which opened amid great fanfare as an innovation hub in June, talked about more start-ups coming here to tap into the growing energy and buzz surrounding the transformation.

Alvarez, an entrepreneur who moved to Michigan from Mexico, is unveiling a new electric off-road vehicle he is building in Detroit that he hopes will capture lighting with customers.

