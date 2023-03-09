Michigan Matters: Star Trek's William Shatner, Auto Icon Bob Lutz, ONE's Mujeeb Ijaz & Dunamis Clean Energy's Natalie King

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - It's talk about electrification and our future on "Michigan Matters" as William Shatner, star of the "Star Trek" TV show/movies, Bob Lutz, former Vice Chair of GM, ONE's CEO Mujeeb Ijaz and Dunamis Clean Energy's Natalie King appear on "Michigan Matters" 8 am this Sunday on CBS Detroit.

Michigan Matters Host Carl Cain, with Stark tread Actor William Shatner

Shatner, who played Capt./Adm. James T. Kirk on the iconic series, talked about going to outer space at age 90 on Jeff Bezos Blue Origin space craft with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host in this special encore episode.

Shatner, an avid enthusiast of fast cars, motorcycles and horse racing, discussed his thoughts about electric vehicles. He talked too about Pedego electric bikes and why he is such a fan.

Auto Industry Icon Bob Lutz

Then Lutz, who held top jobs at Ford and Chrysler (aka Stellantis), who was the force behind GM's Bolt vehicle a decade ago, discussed the flurry of EVs being introduced and challenge of powering them.

Lutz, who has criticized Elon Musk and Tesla in the past, provides thoughts about the billionaire entrepreneur who is also behind SpaceX, Twitter and more.

Michigan Matters Host Carl Cain, with Mujeeb Ijaz, Founder and CEO of Our Next Energy Inc.

Then Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of Our Next Energy Inc. , talked about his new batteries for electric vehicles and explained how they would be a game changer.

Michigan Matters Host Carl Cain, with Natalie King, Founder and CEO of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners

And Natalie King, founder and CEO of Dunamis Clean Energy Partners, appeared to discuss her start up company which is selling EV charging stations. She purchased a plant in Detroit last year.

