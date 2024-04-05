Michigan Matters: Small business is big Business across the Great Lakes State

(CBS DETROIT) - Businesses across Michigan are feeling optimistic about the future after weathering the historic 100-year health pandemic that impacted every company in one way or another.

That was one headline coming from a wide-ranging conversation with Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network and Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, who appeared on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matter, airing this Sunday.

MEDC CEO Quention Messer Jr. with Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Messer oversees MEDC, which helps businesses looking to expand and/or move to Michigan. He shared the latest about 27 organizations recently selected to serve as entrepreneurial hubs, which came about after the passage of the $75 million Small Business Smart Zones and Business Accelerator initiative. He shared how they assist businesses.

Holman issued a statewide poll of hundreds of Michigan businesses and talked about their latest, which talked about issues they asked about, using one that tops the list: the hunt for talent. He added that their polling shows businesses are feeling optimistic about the future, and they are glad to be located in Michigan.

Barnett talked about his city, known for its prowess in manufacturing robotics, and how it is continuing to grow.

Barnett also mentioned the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies men's basketball team and its recent run in the NCAA Tournament, as well as how sales of his alma mater's school merchandise skyrocketed.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters)