Michigan Matters - Region gears up for electric opportunities

Tom Kelly, CEO of Automation Alley; Tim Slusser, Director of Detroit's Mobility Office; and Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corp. CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Massive change is underway as the move to electric continues to unfold.

Quentin Messer Jr., CEO of Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Tom Kelly, CEO of Automation Alley, and Tim Slusser, director of the city of Detroit's Mobility Office, appear on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Messer oversees the business arm of the state and talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, in this special encore episode about efforts to go after EV battery manufacturing. He also discusses the importance of small businesses and the tourism industry in the Great Lakes State.

Kelly spoke about the World Economic Forum and an advanced manufacturing center inside Automation Alley. It is aiming to help the region gain more EV business.

Slusser talks about the Michigan Central Station parked smack dab in the heart of Detroit, which is coming to life in the iconic but shuttered train station. Once done, over 5,000 people will work at the mobility innovation hub, which will be a catalyst for business.

