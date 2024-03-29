Michigan Matters: Putting the region's mental health front and center

(CBS DETROIT) - Henry Ford Health is opening a new behavioral health hospital in West Bloomfield, as Emily Sexton, recently appointed CEO of the new facility, talked about on Michigan Matters and the importance of mental wellness in a special episode focused on mental health.

Sexton talked about the hospital opening later this year, which will have 192 beds for inpatient care, and explained it is a joint venture between Henry Ford Health and Acadia Healthcare. The two-story hospital is building on the services Henry Ford offers in West Bloomfield and will be an academic site to help educate future behavioral healthcare providers.

Sexton then joined the roundtable of Elizabeth Hertel, Director of Michigan's Health and Human Services Department, and Eric Hipple, former Detroit Lions quarterback and champion for mental health.

Elizabeth Hertel, Eric Hipple, Emily Sexton and Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Hertel, who is marking her third year as head of the state's health department, talked about the state's focus on behavioral health and said MDHHS has invested more than $360 million over the past two years to help families so they can receive behavioral health services.

Hipple has advocated for mental health and wellness as he's worked with the NFL, the University of Michigan and others.

The three leaders talked about how the region is doing to help people deal with mental health issues.

