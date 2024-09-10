Michigan Matters: Put down your phone and just drive

(CBS DETROIT) - Steve Kiefer has been on a mission to get distracted driving laws adopted in states across America, which he updates on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Kiefer, who was president of GM's international operations, lost his 18-year-old son, Mitchel, in an auto accident eight years ago as he drove back to Michigan State University, and his car was hit by a driver who was texting and had not noticed traffic on I-96 near Lansing had come to a standstill.

Mitchel's car was rear-ended and thrown across the freeway into oncoming traffic as his car was struck by a truck, and he was instantly killed.

Kiefer, who started the Kiefer Foundation, a nonprofit in Plymouth after his death to help enact distracted driving laws, retired from GM two years ago. He's working 24/7 to add new legislation and make roads safer.

Currently, 31 states have adopted hands-free legislation, which makes it illegal to hold a mobile device while driving an automobile. The Kiefer Foundation has been involved in 17 states' efforts, including Michigan's. Our legislation was passed in June 2023 as Kiefer talked about working with state legislators, AAA Michigan, the Detroit Regional Chamber and others.

Then, the focus of the show turns to growing Michigan's aerospace, aviation and defense industries as Jeff Simek, general manager of RCO Engineering and RCO Aerospace, talks about more focus being put forth by leaders across our region on growing that sector of the economy.

He also talked about the AeroOne Conference, staged by the Aerospace Industry Association of Michigan, which was held in Rochester this week. Simek is a founding board member and treasurer of the association.

Then retired Maj. Kyle Sanders also appears to talk about using drones and soccer to entice more young people to consider careers in aerospace and aviation. The former combat pilot, who has trained young pilots at the Air Force Academy, started CrewConcept Drone Lab to teach and expose more young folks to drones in hopes it might inspire them to consider aviation and aerospace careers.

