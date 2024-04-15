Michigan Matters: PNC & CURE Auto Insurance stepping up to impact Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michael Bickers, Regional President of PNC Southeast Michigan/Detroit, and Eric Poe, CEO of CURE Auto Insurance, appeared on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters and talked about programs and initiatives each is involved with to lift the community and help people in need.

Bickers, who hails from Detroit, talked about the 20th anniversary of their Grow Up Great Program, which the bank launched in Michigan and other states they operate in to help young children get ready for school.

CURE Auto Insurance's Eric Poe with Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Bickers also mentioned the Webster Community Center in Pontiac they are supporting, which will open in 2025, as it helps transform the municipality through education and services offered at the transformed 100-year-old former school.

Poe, who runs CURE Auto Insurance, opened a Detroit office with a ribbon cutting attended by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, as the company is providing insurance to more folks across the Motor City and Michigan.

Poe, who runs the New Jersey-based insurer, is a lawyer by training and has helped more people who previously were unable to afford auto insurance. He talked about the importance of equity as well.

Poe has testified about the need for auto insurance reform in Lansing, New Jersey and Washington, as well as the growing incidence of fraud, which is causing rising auto insurance prices.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters)