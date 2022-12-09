Michigan Matters: Man's best friend helping schools

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Elite Detection K9 – an Oakland County non-profit which started as an offshoot of Leader Dogs For the Blind -- is bringing specially trained dogs to area schools and other facilities to help keep them safe which Gregory P. Guidice, President and CEO of EDK9, talked about on "Michigan Matters" airing 8 am this Sunday on CBS Detroit.

After numerous deadly school shootings including Oxford High School last year, the issue of school safety has been growing which Guidice discussed with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host.

The CBS Detroit team visited Avondale High School – which has a EDK9 team working there. Oak Park Schools also has a EDK9 team. Both Dr. James Schwarz, Superintendent of Avondale School District, and Dr. Jamii Hitchcock, Superintendent of Oak Park Schools, appear to talk about what it's like having EDK9 dogs and their handlers at their schools and how students are being helped by their presence.

EDK9 - Honey pup "Captain" - this is one of Honey's 22 puppies (from the Soldon family / breeding host home) - credit: Jennifer Soldan

Then Jennifer Soldan and her daughter, Jess Soldan, who raised "Honey" ---a Lab who has given birth to 22 puppies now part of the EDK9 system – appear to discuss what it's like raising puppies with a special mission.

And Lisa Zang, handler of "Lucy," a EDK9 dog who has been working at Avondale High School, explains what they do at the school and more.

EDK9 - Lucy 3 months - this is the same Lucy (when she was only 3 months old) who is now working at Avondale High School - Elite Detection K9 (Credit: Kim Westman)

