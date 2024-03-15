Michigan Matters: Henry Ford Health CEO Bob Riney on health of the region

(CBS DETROIT) - Bob Riney, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System, talked about tidings of the Detroit-based health care system which is celebrating its 109th anniversary this year as it gears up for growth with new projects.

Riney talked about the sweeping community development the hospital system is planning along with Tom Gores and the Detroit Pistons, and Michigan State University as nearly $3 billion will be invested in Detroit's New Center area with more healthcare provided, medical research, as well as residential and retail.

Called the Future of Health, the development encompasses a large expansion to Henry Ford Hospital, including a 21-story hospital tower, 662 new mixed-income apartments, a new medical research center and a parking deck.

Riney, who has spent his 46-year career at Henry Ford Health, was named one of Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People. When asked about it, Riney praised his leadership team and HFH's 33,000 employees for helping the health provider.

"This is a thrilling time to be leading this great organization as we look to transform what it means to deliver healthcare to improve the health and wellness of our entire community," he said.

He also discussed health care as a catalyst for economic development and the impact of an aging population.

Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then the roundtable of Suzy Avery, former Chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Ed Sarpolus, Executive Director of Target Insyght, and Lon Johnson, former Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, talked about Michigan and the presidential contest.

President Joe Biden was in Saginaw on Thursday as the roundtable shared thoughts on his prospect for retaining his job this November.

They weighed in, too, on former President Donald Trump, who was in Michigan a few weeks ago. Recent polls show Trump leading Biden in Michigan, which has become a key swing state in the race for the White House.

They talked about the impact of Trump endorsing Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers in another contest, gaining national attention as that seat is open after Debbie Stabenow decided not to seek re-election in 2024.

There was a conversation about the state of Michigan's Republican Party, which has seen turmoil at the top in recent months.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters)