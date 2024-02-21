Michigan Matters: Former Detroit Mayor and Pistons legend Dave Bing talks Joe Biden and the Motor City

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Detroit Mayor and NBA Hall of Famer Dave Bing talked about his former classmate at Syracuse University, President Joe Biden and how the presidential race is shaping up, as well as his focus these days on helping young people in the Motor City on this week's Michigan Matters.

Bing, 80, was an undergraduate when Biden was in law school at the East Coast college. The two men knew each other then.

"He really hasn't changed," said Bing, who was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the 1966 draft, which brought him to Detroit. "He's easy to work with and easy to talk to."

Bing talked about working with Biden as mayor when he was the vice president under Barack Obama and the city and its automakers in financial distress.

Bing, who attended the NBA's All-Star Weekend festivities in Indianapolis last weekend, is one of the founders of the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) and on its board of directors.

On Sunday, he attended the 24th Annual Legends Brunch and presented an award to Jalen Rose. Rose is the recipient of this year's Bob Lanier Community Impact Award (named in honor of Bing's dear friend and teammate), which recognizes an outstanding legend who has shown unparalleled commitment to helping their community. Rose started the Jalen Rose Academy in 2011 in Detroit, which is a public charter school with free tuition.

Bing also talked about his foundation, the Bing Youth Institute, which is helping mentor young Black students in Detroit and providing opportunities.

Jeff Donofrio, Rachel Stewart, Maureen Donohue Krauss and Carol Cain Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then, the high-powered roundtable of Jeff Donofrio, president and CEO of Business Leaders For Michigan, Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner White who is on BLM's board and others, and Maureen Donohue Krauss, president and CEO of Detroit Regional Partnership, discuss Michigan and getting more competitive.

They discuss the state's image and how it is perceived around the nation and the world. They talk about increasing the population, and bringing more young people to the state and keeping graduates here.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters)