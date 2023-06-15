Michigan Matters - Focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion

PNC's Mike Bickers, Gina Coleman and Marshalynn Odneal. Logan Tesmer/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - In advance of the Juneteenth holiday on June 19, "Michigan Matters" is focusing on the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion as Michael Bickers, PNC Regional President for Detroit and Southeast Michigan, Gina Coleman, PNC Chief Diversity Officer, and Marshalynn Odneal, PNC National Sales Executive for Minority Business, appear in this special episode to talk about it.

Bickers, who grew up in Detroit, talks about the company's efforts in education and financial literacy with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain.

Coleman, who serves in the company's national job from Detroit, discussed their diversity efforts in key markets and the opportunities and challenges of DEI.

Odneal also highlighted efforts to provide greater opportunities for black and minority-owned businesses.

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder appears to talk about SensCy – a cybersecurity company he launched in Ann Arbor to help companies and organizations across the state prevent problems.

Snyder is the two-term Republican governor who served as CEO of Gateway and ran for elected office under the tagline of "One Tough Nerd."

He also talked about his family, which has grown since he left office as he and his wife, Sue, welcomed a new granddaughter, and the couple adopted Zack Snyder, now 30.

