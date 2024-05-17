Michigan Matters: First Lady of Boxing gets big honor and gearing up for the Detroit Grand Prix

(CBS DETROIT) - Jackie Kallen has blazed a trail through professional boxing, breaking barriers as a female manager of world champion fighters, which is why she's being inducted into the 2024 International Boxing Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 6.

The Detroit Mumford High School graduate talked about it during CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters. The storied manager will join earlier inductees, including Muhammad Ali, Tommy Hearns, Joe Louis, James Toney and Marvin Hagler.

Her story is legend, and was loosely made into a movie starring Meg Ryan called "Against the Ropes."

At 78, Kallen is busy giving speeches to companies, working on books, training boxers and enjoying her family of two sons and five grandchildren.

Kallen also talked about being a woman in a male-dominated sport and how it ultimately impacted her career.

Detroit Grand Prix chairman Bud Denker with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Bud Denker, chairman of the Detroit Grand Prix, appears and talks about the upcoming race later this month, which will mark its second year on the streets of downtown Detroit.

He talked about how 50% of the race circuit is now open to fans and is free. There are other family friendly things to do during the three-day event.

