Michigan Matters: Embracing Diversity, Inclusion & Start Ups

Southfield, MI (CBS Detroit) - Inforum has come a long way was since the organization began 60 years ago to help women in business as Terry Barclay, president and CEO, talks about on CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" airing 8 am this Sunday.

Terry Barclay, President and CEO of Inforum; Sandy Harvey, of Exodus Consulting Group; and Sandy Stojkovski, of Vitesco Technologies USA, LLC; with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain CBS Detroit

Barclay is joined by Sandy Harvey, of Exodus Consulting Group, and Sandy Stojkovski, of Vitesco Technologies USA, LLC, who are also involved with Inforum, as they appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host to talk about the organization, how it has grown and changed through the decades, and how women are faring today across Michigan.

Joi Harris, president of DTE Gas CBS Detroit

Then Joi Harris, president of DTE Gas, appears with Cain to talk about the utility and its efforts within the company and across the Metro Detroit region to provide more opportunities for young people tied to STEM careers.

JF Gauthier, CEO of Startup Genome CBS Detroit

And JF Gauthier, CEO of Startup Genome, a policy and research company tied to accelerating the success of a start up ecosystem, appears to discuss their latest report which celebrates Detroit as a top market for start up firms.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS Detroit