Michigan Matters: Election 2024 heating up

(CBS DETROIT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Sandy Pensler appeared on CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters and talked about topics including why he decided to enter the competitive race in December 2023 and how his reasons have changed in the months since.

Pensler, a Grosse Pointe businessman, is vying for the open Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who decided not to seek re-election. He is running against other Republicans in this race, including Mike Rogers and Justin Amash.

Democratic candidates vying for it include U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, actor and activist Hill Harper, businessman Nasser Beydoun and others.

The winner of the Republican and Democratic August primaries will face off in the general election.

Bryan Barnett, Denise Ilitch and David Dulio with Michigan Matters host Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

The roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, businesswoman Denise Ilitch and David Dulio, head of Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement, talked about that contest and others including the presidential race.

Dulio said Michigan's U.S. Senate contest was among the most watched in the country.

The roundtable also talked about civility in politics and on college campuses.

(Carol Cain is the 13-time Emmy-winning senior producer and host of Michigan Matters)