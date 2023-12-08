Michigan Matters: Detroit's Return as a pro boxing mecca and health of the region as fall turns to winter

A look at this week's Michigan Matters featuring professional boxer Claressa Shields

(CBS DETROIT) - The Motor City's ties to boxing are deep, dating back to Joe Louis, who grew up in Detroit and dominated the sport in the 1930s and 40s.

World-class boxers Claressa Shields and Tony Harrison join promoter Dmitriy Salita on Michigan Matters to talk about the sport and growing interest in Detroit.

Claressa Shields, Dmitriy Salita and Tony Harrison with Carol Cain

Shields, a two-time Olympic gold-medal-winning women's boxer known as the "GWOAT," also won belts in three different weight classes and remains undefeated. She appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about her unique journey. Harrison, former WBC light middleweight title holder, also appears with Salita of Salita Promotions.

Shields headlined an All-Star night of boxing this summer at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, which Salita and Shields both discussed.

Dr. Steven Kalkanis, CEO of Henry Ford Medical Group and Henry Ford Hospital, with Cain.

Then, Dr. Steven N. Kalkanis, CEO of Henry Ford Medical Group and Henry Ford Hospital, appears to discuss the health of Metro Detroit before the winter cold and flu season kicks in.

Dr. Kalkanis talked about the importance of being vaccinated for flu, COVID, and RSV, with more family gatherings ahead over the holidays.

He also talked about the recent nearly $400 million donation to Henry Ford Health by Dan and Jennifer Gilbert for a rehab center and a genetic facility dedicated to finding a cure. The Gilbert's son, Nick, died in May of neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder.

The show also includes a tribute to teachers and educators who help inspire young people to do their best and sometimes even amazing things.

