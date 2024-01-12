Michigan Matters: Detroit rolls out welcome mat for Lions, NFL, PGA and Grand Prix

(CBS DETROIT) - Downtown Detroit's on a roll as the Detroit Lions play host to their first home NFL playoff game Sunday night in decades, which will bring in millions to businesses, while the 2024 NFL Draft in April, the Chevy Grand Prix presented by Lear and Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Course this summer are giving the Motor City's image and coffers a major league boost.

That was the headline of a conversation between Eric Larson, CEO of Downtown Detroit Partnership, and Mark Wallace, President/CEO of Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, who joined Carol Cain, senior producer/host of CBS Detroit's Michigan Matters.

Eric Larson, Mark Wallace and Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

The duo is among the champions working to promote the city for events, for small businesses, and helping lure more residents.

Wallace, who has focused on Detroit's evolving riverfront, provided an update on numerous green spaces, including the much anticipated Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park, which is slated to open in 2025.

Then, the roundtable of Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II, consultant Susy Avery, and Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett talked politics and the presidential contest, which officially kicks off Jan. 15 with the Iowa caucuses. New Hampshire's primary is held after, while Michigan's primary is held in late February.

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, Consultant Suzy Avery and Detroit City Councilman Coleman Young II with Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Barnett explained how the evolving checkboard of states and where they are in the presidential contest lineup helps Michigan and gives it a stronger position.

Avery, former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, discussed the current woes of the GOP Party's leadership in the state.

Young, a Democrat, also spoke about the GOP's leadership issues and impact on the 2024 elections.

