Michigan Matters: Celebrating Black business

(CBS DETROIT) - Dr. Kenneth Harris of the National Business League talks about its three-year supplier program, which has helped Black suppliers secure over $100 million in new business with corporations in Detroit and elsewhere on this Sunday's "Michigan Matters."

Dr. Harris, president and CEO of the 123-year-old trade group started by civil rights leader, businessman and educator Booker T. Washington, appears along with Dr. Forrest Carter of NBL and Gregory Hawkins of Stellantis.

Dr. Forrest Carter, Dr. Kenneth Harrison and Gregory Hawkins with Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

The show celebrates Black History Month, which takes place in February.

Dr. Carter oversees the NBL's National Black Supplier Development Program and explains its importance in uplifting and empowering Black-owned suppliers, which helps the community.

Stellantis is the presenting sponsor of Tuesday's sold-out NBL event at Detroit Athletic Club, with speakers and panels highlighting issues impacting Black suppliers. Other companies include DTE Energy, Ford, General Motors, Comerica Bank, Cummins, Lear Corporation, Toyota Motor Company and Magna Corporation.

Nancy Tellem, Tamika Mayes and Ping Ho with Carol Cain. Tim Lawlis/CBS Detroit

Then, the focus of the show moves to empowering women and minorities in Metro Detroit as Nancy Tellem, who started Bas Blue in Detroit, appears with Tamika Mayes, owner of Reyz, and Ping Ho, who is on Bas Blue's board, as they discuss Bas Blue's Zero-to-One program as the non-profit helps underrepresented female entrepreneurs in Detroit.

The program is assisting 10 small business owners with their ventures.

Watch Michigan Matters at its new time: 5:30 a.m. Sundays on CBS Detroit, noon Sundays on Detroit 50 WKBD, and also streaming 8 p.m. weeknights on CBS Detroit's website, CBS Detroit's app and Pluto TV.

