Michigan Matters: A veteran's home for the holidays

(CBS DETROIT) - Army veteran Isaac Bashi and his family are celebrating the holidays in their new mortgage-free home thanks to the generosity of PNC Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Bashi was gravely wounded in 2010 while serving in Iraq and honored with a Purple Heart and other medals for his service. He was hospitalized for 18 months, recovering from those injuries.

Bashi appeared with Michael Bickers, regional president of PNC Bank of Southeast Michigan and Detroit, and David Dougherty, retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant and vice president of the Military Warriors Support Foundation, as they talked with Carol Cain, senior producer and host of Michigan Matters about it.

Bashi has lived in Phoenix with his fiancé, Jassyel Tungol, and their two children, Aria (7) and Avalee (2). He was selected by the Military Warriors Support Foundation through its Homes4WoundedHeroes program, which helps veterans returning home and facing challenges who apply for the life-changing gift of home. He moved here two weeks ago.

He had never lived in Michigan before but has many relatives in Metro Detroit.

"It's a blessing from God," Bashi said. "I love Michigan, and I liked the idea of having four seasons."

"Our military members and veterans are to be commended for the danger they willingly face in service to our country, and PNC is proud to honor them for their sacrifice by helping them achieve this significant financial goal," said Bickers.

This is the eighth time PNC has donated a home to a veteran – tied to Veteran's Day -- and the first time it has had a Michigan connection.

"Our goal is to provide programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our veterans," Dougherty added.

Also appearing on the show and continuing with the holiday theme are Rick Pacynski and Annie Nickert of the Detroit Goodfellows, along with Paula Silver, Senior vice president of Corporate Communication at DTE Energy and DTE Foundation, join Cain to talk about the venerable organization, which started to make sure children in need have a gift to open for the holidays.

The organization started in 1914, continues to provide thousands of gift boxes to children in need each year, which they talked about as well.

