Michigan Matters: 2 Detroit Legends & Helping The Community
Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Detroit born actor Tom Selleck, star of "Blue Bloods" and the original "Magnum PI" TV series talks about his illustrious career, his beloved Detroit Tigers and more on "Michigan Matters" airing 8 am Sunday on CBS Detroit.
Selleck, who has starred in movies including "Three Men and a Baby," talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about the 250th episode of "Blue Bloods" and how he has survived in the fickle entertainment industry in this special encore episode.
Selleck was seen sporting a Detroit Tigers' "D" baseball cap during "Magnum PI."
Then Emily Gail, who put the Motor City on the map with her "Say Nice Things about Detroit" movement, appears and talks about it, her beloved hometown, and how the entrepreneur – who now lives in Hawaii -- is doing.
Then Visit Detroit's CEO Claude Molinari appears to provide an update about the Motor City and region, and how the tourism and the convention business is on the rebound.
And Keith Mobley, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, of AAA: The Auto Club Group, talks about corporate responsibility and how they are helping in states they operate in. Mobley talked about one program where they will provide scholarships for students at five HBCUs.
Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS Detroit
