Michigan Matters: 2 Detroit Legends & Helping The Community

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - Detroit born actor Tom Selleck, star of "Blue Bloods" and the original "Magnum PI" TV series talks about his illustrious career, his beloved Detroit Tigers and more on "Michigan Matters" airing 8 am Sunday on CBS Detroit.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Actor Tom Selleck of CBS Blue Bloods

Selleck, who has starred in movies including "Three Men and a Baby," talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about the 250th episode of "Blue Bloods" and how he has survived in the fickle entertainment industry in this special encore episode.

Selleck was seen sporting a Detroit Tigers' "D" baseball cap during "Magnum PI."

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Emily Gail, Creator of Say Nice Things About Detroit

Then Emily Gail, who put the Motor City on the map with her "Say Nice Things about Detroit" movement, appears and talks about it, her beloved hometown, and how the entrepreneur – who now lives in Hawaii -- is doing.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Claude Molinari, President and CEO of Visit Detroit

Then Visit Detroit's CEO Claude Molinari appears to provide an update about the Motor City and region, and how the tourism and the convention business is on the rebound.

Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain, with Keith Mobley, Assistant VP of Corporate Social Responsibility at AAA The Auto Club Group

And Keith Mobley, Assistant Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, of AAA: The Auto Club Group, talks about corporate responsibility and how they are helping in states they operate in. Mobley talked about one program where they will provide scholarships for students at five HBCUs.

Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS Detroit