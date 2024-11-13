Michigan man wins $6 million playing scratch-off ticket

Mike Duggan announcing political plans, Corewell Health workers take union vote and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — An Oakland County man won $6 million playing the Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Extraordinaire instant game.

The 36-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the $50 ticket at the BP of Farmington Hills, located at 29434 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

"I play scratch-off tickets here and there," said the man in a statement. "When I bought this ticket, I scratched the barcode and scanned it before leaving the store. I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so I finished scratching it off when I got home.

"When I saw it was a $6 million winning ticket, I kept saying: 'I'm going to fall over!' Winning this amount of money is such a blessing."

The player elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million. He plans to buy a house and start a business with his winnings.

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $64 million playing $300,000,000 Extraordinaire since the game launched in August. Prizes range from $50 up to $6 million, and more than $274 million in prizes remain, including two $6 million top prizes.