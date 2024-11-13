Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man wins $6 million playing scratch-off ticket

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Mike Duggan announcing political plans, Corewell Health workers take union vote and more top stories
Mike Duggan announcing political plans, Corewell Health workers take union vote and more top stories 04:00

(CBS DETROIT) — An Oakland County man won $6 million playing the Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Extraordinaire instant game.

The 36-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the $50 ticket at the BP of Farmington Hills, located at 29434 Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

"I play scratch-off tickets here and there," said the man in a statement. "When I bought this ticket, I scratched the barcode and scanned it before leaving the store. I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so I finished scratching it off when I got home.

"When I saw it was a $6 million winning ticket, I kept saying: 'I'm going to fall over!' Winning this amount of money is such a blessing."

The player elected to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million. He plans to buy a house and start a business with his winnings. 

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $64 million playing $300,000,000 Extraordinaire since the game launched in August. Prizes range from $50 up to $6 million, and more than $274 million in prizes remain, including two $6 million top prizes.

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.