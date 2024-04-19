Watch CBS News
Michigan man wins $500K on scratch off after being inspired by movie character

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old Genesee County man who was inspired to buy a Michigan Lottery ticket by a look-alive movie character won $500,000 on a scratch off ticket. 

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased a Lucky No. 13 instant ticket at the E-Z Stop Food Mart, located at 5106 North Saginaw Street in Flint.

"I was watching a movie, and the main character won big on a lottery ticket. The main character was my look-alike, so I took it as a sign to go buy a ticket," the man said. 

"Later that day, I was with some friends and scratched the ticket. When I saw I'd won $500,000, I couldn't believe my eyes. I wanted to make sure what I was seeing was real before sharing the news with my friends, so I went into the bathroom to look the ticket over again. Once I confirmed what I was seeing, I called my girlfriend to tell her the good news. I feel so blessed to win this amount of money."

Each $5 Lucky No. 13 ticket allows players to win prizes ranging from $5 to $500,000. Since the game launched in April 2023, players have won more than $23 million. 

The man plans to use his winnings to take care of his kids and take a vacation. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 11:40 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

