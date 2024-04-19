Michigan man wins $500K on scratch off after being inspired by movie character

(CBS DETROIT) - A 26-year-old Genesee County man who was inspired to buy a Michigan Lottery ticket by a look-alive movie character won $500,000 on a scratch off ticket.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased a Lucky No. 13 instant ticket at the E-Z Stop Food Mart, located at 5106 North Saginaw Street in Flint.

"I was watching a movie, and the main character won big on a lottery ticket. The main character was my look-alike, so I took it as a sign to go buy a ticket," the man said.

"Later that day, I was with some friends and scratched the ticket. When I saw I'd won $500,000, I couldn't believe my eyes. I wanted to make sure what I was seeing was real before sharing the news with my friends, so I went into the bathroom to look the ticket over again. Once I confirmed what I was seeing, I called my girlfriend to tell her the good news. I feel so blessed to win this amount of money."

Each $5 Lucky No. 13 ticket allows players to win prizes ranging from $5 to $500,000. Since the game launched in April 2023, players have won more than $23 million.

The man plans to use his winnings to take care of his kids and take a vacation.