Michigan man reviewed ticket "over 100 times" after winning $25,000 a year for life lottery prize

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories

Michigan paying $13M over psychiatric center's unannounced active shooter drill and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County man looked over his winning ticket "over 100 times" after winning $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery.

The lucky 59-year-old player from White Lake purchased his winning Lucky for Life ticket at Lakeview Market, 9775 Elizabeth Lake Road, White Lake.

Michigan Lottery

He matched the five white balls drawn on Sept. 27: 04-07-09-24-36 to win the $25,000 a year for life prize.

"I play Lucky For Life every week," said the 59-year-old player. "I pulled up the winning numbers on my phone the morning after the drawing and couldn't believe it when I saw I matched five. I must have looked over the winning numbers 100 times before finally telling my wife. Winning $25,000 a year for life is an awesome feeling!"

The player chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $390,000, rather than the annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life.

He plans to use his winnings to buy a new car, complete home projects and also help people in need.

Players have won lifetime cash prizes 13 times so far this year. Here's when the wins happened and where each ticket was purchased:

Feb. 20, with a ticket bought at Borders Corner Store, located at 7024 East Pickard Road in Mount Pleasant. This prize was claimed by a Flushing woman.

March 12, with a ticket bought online at MichiganLottery.com. This prize was claimed by an Escanaba woman.

March 23, with a ticket bought at the Value Center Market, located at 27428 6 Mile Road in Livonia. This prize was claimed by a Redford Township woman.

March 25, with a ticket bought online at MichiganLottery.com. This prize was claimed by a Flushing man.

March 26, with a ticket bought at Merriman Drugs, located at 31320 5 Mile Road in Livonia. This prize has yet to be claimed.

April 17, with a ticket bought online at MichiganLottery.com. This prize was claimed by a Detroit woman.

April 19, with a ticket bought at the Hub Sports Bistro, located at 16780 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. This prize was claimed by a Macomb man.

April 29, with a ticket bought at Morning Fresh Bakeries, located at 3223 North Adrian Highway in Adrian. This prize was claimed by an Adrian woman.

May 16, with a ticket bought at the Shell gas station, located at 11541 East 15 Mile Road in Sterling Heights. This prize was claimed by a Sterling Heights woman.

June 30, with a ticket bought at Hartland AC Holdings LLC, located at 10440 Highland Road in Hartland. This prize was claimed by a Fenton man.

Sept. 22, with a ticket bought at the Sunshine Liquor Shop, located at 27342 Joy Road in Redford. This prize has yet to be claimed.

Sept. 23, with a ticket bought at Ernie's Beer and Wine, located at 13167 North Saginaw Road in Clio. This prize was claimed by a Clio man.

Sept. 27, with a ticket bought at Lakeview Market, located at 9775 Elizabeth Lake Road in White Lake.