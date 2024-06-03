Michigan man shot woman in neck during domestic incident at Olive Garden, police say

Suspect shot by Melvindale police, DTE peak summer rate increases start and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was arrested after he shot a woman in the neck during a domestic dispute at an Olive Garden restaurant Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to the Olive Garden at 6803 Eastman Ave. in Midland at 4:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the restaurant.

Officers arrived just two minutes later and encountered the suspect, who resisted arrest before he was placed in custody.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as a 41-year-old Westland man, had allegedly shot a 41-year-old Saginaw woman in the neck.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police determined the incident was an isolated domestic incident, and the man was taken to the Midland County Jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.