Michigan man seriously injured after crashing Corvette into house, authorities say

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was seriously injured after crashing his Corvette into a house early Tuesday morning, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the 13000 block of West Carleton Road in Hudson Township after receiving a report of the single-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they discovered a man was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette eastbound on West Carleton Road when he went off the road on the south side of West Carleton Road. He went through a yard and struck a house.

No one was inside the house at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.