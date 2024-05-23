Michigan man seriously injured after crashing Corvette into house, authorities say
(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was seriously injured after crashing his Corvette into a house early Tuesday morning, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the 13000 block of West Carleton Road in Hudson Township after receiving a report of the single-vehicle crash.
When they arrived, they discovered a man was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette eastbound on West Carleton Road when he went off the road on the south side of West Carleton Road. He went through a yard and struck a house.
No one was inside the house at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.