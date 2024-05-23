Watch CBS News
Michigan man seriously injured after crashing Corvette into house, authorities say

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was seriously injured after crashing his Corvette into a house early Tuesday morning, according to the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies responded to the 13000 block of West Carleton Road in Hudson Township after receiving a report of the single-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they discovered a man was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette eastbound on West Carleton Road when he went off the road on the south side of West Carleton Road. He went through a yard and struck a house. 

No one was inside the house at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff's office. 

The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a Digital Producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 8:50 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

