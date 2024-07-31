Michigan man sentenced to prison for murdering 20-year-old, dumping body in lake in 2018

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been sentenced to 36.5 to 80 years in prison in connection to the murder of a 20-year-old in 2018, officials said.

Angel Jose Alvarez was charged in 2022 for his role in the Pontiac murder, and last month, a jury comprised of 12 people unanimously convicted him of secondary murder.

At 3:30 p.m. on June 7, 2018, someone notified 911 after they found a blood trail and bloody clothing at Osmun Lake in Pontiac. When officers arrived, they found a dead body in the lake, connected it to a stolen vehicle that was dumped in Scott Lake the night before and further connected the murder to Alvarez.

Detectives discovered that at about 2 a.m. on June 7, 2018, the defendant went to the victim's house in his mother's car. Officials say shortly after the victim got into the passenger side of the car, the victim's sister heard gunshots coming from the car before it drove away at a high speed.

After that, Alvarez allegedly dumped the body in one lake and then the car in the other. Cellphone data showed that Alvarez called one co-defendant to get a ride home and then called a second co-defendant, who reported the vehicle as stolen.

The two co-defendants previously pled in this case and are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 19.

"Public safety and holding criminals accountable are my top priorities as Oakland County Prosecutor and we will continue to work to keep our community safe from violent crime," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "The jury verdict and Judge O'Brien's sentence ensure that the public will be protected from this violent defendant. While these three convictions will not bring back the victim's life, I do hope that the victim's family and loved ones take some solace in the fact that those responsible for this murder were caught, convicted, and punished for their crimes."