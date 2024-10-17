Michigan man sentenced in federal prison for sexual exploitation of children

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexually exploiting children, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Glenn Dennison, 33, of Novi, pleaded guilty to filming himself sexually assaulting three minors under the age of 10 on April 10.

Federal prosecutors say an investigation into the assaults began in 2022 after Dennison posted images on a public website. A search of his home in July 2022 found a cellphone that contained multiple files of the sexual abuse of the three children.

"This defendant was caregiver and preyed on the vulnerable children in his care. Our commitment to protecting children in our community and bringing to justice those who abuse them is unwavering. This sentence underscores that commitment," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement.