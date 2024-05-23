Michigan man's lottery ticket was collecting dust for 3 months before he realized he won $4 million

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

Child shoots self with gun in Detroit, Michigan reports first human case of bird flu and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man's scratch off lottery ticket was "in a drawer collecting dust" for three months before he realized he had won $4 million.

The 59-year-old Oakland County man, who decided to stay anonymous, purchased his winning Millionaire's Club at the Marathon gas station at 3235 West Walton Boulevard in Waterford.

"When I play instant games, I never scratch off the amounts, even if I win, because I like the surprise of finding out the winning amount when I take it to a store to cash it," said the player. "When I scratched my Millionaire's Club ticket, I saw I won, but per usual, I didn't scratch the amount. I put the ticket in a drawer to keep it for the next time I needed some extra cash."

The ticket stayed in that drawer for three months before he looked at it again.

"About three months later, I remembered I still had the ticket, and I took it to the store to cash it," the 59-year-old man said. "I got a message to file a claim at the Lottery office, so I finally scratched the amount. When I saw it was a $4 million winner, I was amazed. I couldn't even fathom it. It's been very hard to wrap my head around!"

The Oakland County man decided to receive his winnings at a one-time lump sum payment and plans to use the money to invest and start a new company.

Every $30 scratch off Millionaire's Club ticket gives people the chance to win prizes that range from $30 up to $4 million.