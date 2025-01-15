Michigan man robs coworker, then gets robbed himself, prosecutor says

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Pontiac man is accused of robbing a co-worker of $12,000 in cash; shortly before he was shot and robbed of some of that stolen money.

"The victim will be prosecuted for his own alleged crimes, but those crimes don't justify what happened to him," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in the press release.

The circumstances that the prosecutor's office described as "back-to-back" crimes happened Friday.

The press release said the 25-year-old man had allegedly robbed a co-worker of the $12,000 in cash. Shortly afterward, as he was leaving that area, he contacted a 30-year-old acquaintance for a ride. Both men are from Pontiac.

But after the would-be driver arrived, the situation evolved into a shooting.

The prosecutor's office alleges that the second man took about $4,000 of the stolen money from the first man, and then shot him in the right hip.

As a result of the incident, the first man is charged with larceny in a building relating to the incident. He faces up to four years in prison on that charge.

The second man is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and three counts of felony weapons charges. He was on parole after having previously been convicted of armed robbery, and was prohibited from carrying a firearm. He faces up to life in prison on the assault with intent to murder charge.

Court proceedings are pending.