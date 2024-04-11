Michigan man learned he won $250K lottery prize after getting alerts about debit purchases

Measles confirmed in Detroit child, unsafe levels of lead in Lunchables and more top stories

Measles confirmed in Detroit child, unsafe levels of lead in Lunchables and more top stories

Measles confirmed in Detroit child, unsafe levels of lead in Lunchables and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man won the lottery but didn't know he did until he started getting alerts about purchases from his debit card.

Kevin Wilson, 62, of Highland Park, matched the four white balls and the Powerball, 01-03-07-16-66, in the March 11 drawing. He won $50,000, but due to the Power Play, his prize was multiplied to $250,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at HP Liquor, located at 14301 Woodward Ave. in Highland Park.

Wilson said he and his family play the Powerball together.

"I play Powerball with my family for each drawing," said Wilson. "We each pick a number, and this is a set of numbers we've played for a while."

The lucky player didn't know he had won until he started receiving spend alerts from his debit card.

"The day after the drawing, I was out of the house, and I started getting alerts on my phone that someone was making purchases using my business account," said Wilson. "I called home and asked my wife and daughters if it was them, and they told me not to worry about it because 'I had the money.' That's when they told me what we had won! I couldn't believe my ears!"

Wilson says he plans to invest in his business with his winnings.