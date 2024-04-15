Michigan man, 38, killed in motorcycle crash

Bird flu in 3 Michigan dairy herds, road closures in Detroit for NFL Draft and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was killed in a motorcycle-car crash Sunday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, Clinton County deputies were called to a crash on S. Dewitt Road, north of Yallup Road in Bingham Township.

The sheriff's office says a 38-year-old man from the St. Johns area was driving his motorcycle southbound when he lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane. He struck a car that was driven by a 17-year-old boy from the Dewitt area.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.