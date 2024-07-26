Watch CBS News
Michigan man, 46, killed in motorcycle crash in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has died after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Friday in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor police responded to the area of W. Stadium Boulevard and Winewood Avenue. A preliminary investigation found that the 46-year-old motorcyclist from Milan was traveling southbound on W. Stadium Boulevard when he collided with an SUV that was turning onto Winewood Avenue.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old man, was not hurt in the crash.

Ann Arbor police believe speed was a factor.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

