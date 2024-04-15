Michigan man wins $150K Powerball prize

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was initially confused when he received the message alerting him that he had won a $150,000 Powerball prize because he had never received that kind of message before.

Brian Ellsworth, 65, matched four white balls and the Powerball, 11-38-41-62-65, PB: 15, in the drawing on April 3. He won $50,000, but due to the Power Play, his prize was multiplied to $150,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Save Time store at 2045 East South Street in Jackson.

"I got out of work early, so I stopped at the store on my way home and purchased a few Powerball tickets for the drawing that night," said Ellsworth. "When I took the tickets to the store a few days later to check them, one of them came up with a message to file a claim at the Lottery office. I had never seen that message before, so I wasn't sure what it meant. I scanned it a few more times and then finally asked the clerk what was going on. She scanned the ticket and told me I was a big winner!"

He recently claimed his prize and plans to purchase a travel trailer, complete home repairs and save the rest.

"It has been the longest week of my life holding onto this ticket, so I feel giddy to be at the Lottery office claiming my prize! Winning is going to make life easier for me and my wife," Ellsworth said when he claimed his prize.