Michigan man wins $150K Powerball prize

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was initially confused when he received the message alerting him that he had won a $150,000 Powerball prize because he had never received that kind of message before. 

Brian Ellsworth, 65, matched four white balls and the Powerball, 11-38-41-62-65, PB: 15, in the drawing on April 3. He won $50,000, but due to the Power Play, his prize was multiplied to $150,000. 

The winning ticket was purchased at the Save Time store at 2045 East South Street in Jackson.

"I got out of work early, so I stopped at the store on my way home and purchased a few Powerball tickets for the drawing that night," said Ellsworth. "When I took the tickets to the store a few days later to check them, one of them came up with a message to file a claim at the Lottery office. I had never seen that message before, so I wasn't sure what it meant. I scanned it a few more times and then finally asked the clerk what was going on. She scanned the ticket and told me I was a big winner!"

He recently claimed his prize and plans to purchase a travel trailer, complete home repairs and save the rest. 

"It has been the longest week of my life holding onto this ticket, so I feel giddy to be at the Lottery office claiming my prize! Winning is going to make life easier for me and my wife," Ellsworth said when he claimed his prize. 

First published on April 15, 2024 / 11:38 AM EDT

