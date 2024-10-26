Michigan Man, 54, pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

MSU asks judge to dismiss Mel Tucker's lawsuit, Trump, Harris return to state and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A 54-year-old Grandville man is facing 15 to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

Thomas Hungerford signed a plea deal on Friday, which dismissed two counts of distribution of child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten, Hungerford recorded a girl engaged in sexually explicit activity without her knowledge or consent in August 2023. The Grandville man then saved the video on a removable storage device.

Hungerford was charged on May 24 following the execution of a federal search warrant. He's been in custody since that day.

Totten says he'll be sentenced "in the coming weeks." According to the plea deal, the sentence may consider the dismissed counts of distribution of child pornography.

"I'm grateful to the FBI for its swift and careful work on this case and the work the Bureau does every day to protect kids," Totten said in a release.

The FBI is investigating the case.