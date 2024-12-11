Michigan man found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend's sister

(CBS DETROIT) — A 26-year-old Genesee County man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend's sister in 2023.

A jury convicted Cedric Thomas Hendrickson of Burton on Wednesday of first-degree premeditated murder, five counts of assault with intent to murder, thirteen related firearm charges and one count of domestic violence, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

Hendrickson is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Mallory Dunnivant on Jan. 11, 2023.

Officials say Hendrickson and Dunnivant's sister, who had a child in common, had broken up the week before the shooting and had been arguing over the phone and through text messages throughout the week. The night of the shooting, Hendrickson and his new girlfriend went to Dunnivant's apartment building looking for his ex-girlfriend.

Police say while in the apartment complex's parking lot, Hendrickson got into an argument with his ex-girlfriend, who was at the window of her sister's third-floor apartment. Hendrickson then allegedly got back into his car, and as he drove off, fired 11 shots at Dunnivant's window, fatally striking and killing her.

Five children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to police.

"This was an absolutely tragic and senseless incident that took the life of a young mother, a beloved sister and daughter, and by all counts a person loved by many in the Mt. Morris community through her work as a paraprofessional at a nearby elementary school," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton in a statement. "I want to especially commend the City of Mt. Morris Police Department for their immediate response and follow-up investigation into this matter and the solid case they put together that allowed us to see justice through for Mallory, her family and friends, and our community."

Hendrickson faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will be sentenced on Jan. 27.