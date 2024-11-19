Michigan man flees deputy on lawn mower, shoots himself in hand while being tased

(CBS DETROIT) — A 41-year-old Jackson County man wanted for violating probation was arrested after he attempted to flee from a deputy on a riding lawn mower, and accidentally shot himself in the hand while being tased.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Robert Henderson went to a Leoni Township home on Sept. 19 to arrest James Mitchell Kerr on a felony warrant for violating probation and two misdemeanor warrants. When the deputy arrived at the home, Kerr was reportedly on a riding lawn mower and refused to get off the mower when asked to by Henderson.

The sheriff's office says Kerr accelerated the mower in an attempt to get away, and the deputy chased him on foot before the mower came to a stop in a small ditch. Henderson pulled out a Taser and ordered Kerr to comply.

James Mitchell Kerr Jackson County Sheriff's Office

Kerr allegedly ignored Henderson, got off the mower and walked away before returning to the mower, pulling out a handgun from the mower and pointing it at Henderson. The deputy then tased Kerr, which reportedly caused him to shoot himself in the hand.

Kerr was taken to an area hospital and treated for his gunshot wound before being released and taken to jail.

He was charged on Oct. 23 with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and resisting and obstructing and bound over for trial on Nov. 13.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says that because of the circumstances surrounding the incident, they have asked Michigan State Police to conduct an independent criminal investigation while the sheriff's office conducts an internal investigation.

"This incident underscores how rapidly a seemingly routine encounter can escalate and the potential dangers deputies face daily," said Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette. "Thankfully, the deputy was unharmed, and the suspect did not sustain serious injuries."