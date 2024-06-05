Michigan man, 24, charged in murder of girlfriend's 1-year-old child

Ascension health records expected to be restored by end of next week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend's 1-year-old child, officials announced.

Christopher Charles Savage, 24, of Wixom, was charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

At 12:26 a.m. on June 1, Wixom officers responded to a home in the 30000 block of Tamarack Drive after receiving a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old child, according to a joint release from Wixom police and the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

When they arrived, they found a mother and her boyfriend performing CPR on the girl, identified as McKinley Hardy.

Officers and fire personnel took over, and then the child was taken to a hospital in Novi before being transferred to Children's Hospital in Detroit, where she died.

A preliminary investigation revealed she died from several injuries throughout her body.

Savage was allegedly the only adult with the child when she sustained these injuries.

"Words cannot begin to describe how deeply disturbing and upsetting this incident is," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Children deserve safe environments to grow and thrive and this child clearly did not have that opportunity. My office will fight for justice for the victim and their loved ones."

Savage was arraigned on Tuesday. He will appear in court again on June 12 for his probable cause conference. His preliminary examination is scheduled for June 18.