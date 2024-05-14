Michigan man charged for allegedly trying to steal gun from Lansing police officer during arrest

(CBS DETROIT) - A Lansing man is federally charged for allegedly trying to steal a gun from a police officer during an arrest in April.

Andrial Ched Ortiz, 29, was indicted on a felon in possession of firearms charge, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors allege that as officers were trying to arrest Ortiz on April 10, he attempted to steal weapons from Lansing police officers, according to a news release. Officials say he was in possession of two firearms, which he could not have due to a prior felony conviction.

Prosecutors say he fired a Glock 43X, injuring an officer.

"Today's charge reflects our continued efforts to keep the streets safe from the danger presented by those who cannot lawfully possess firearms," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement. "I'm thankful that the officers on scene were able to minimize the damage caused and that everyone is safe."

Ortiz's next court hearing is May 20.