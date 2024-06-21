Michigan man arrested after woman texts 911, reports assault in vehicle on I-75

Parents in Detroit-area school district upset after former Oxford principal hired and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan man was arrested Friday after dispatchers received a text from a woman who reported a domestic assault in a car traveling on a Metro Detroit freeway and said the driver had a gun with him.

At about 4:20 a.m., a woman texted 911 and reported that the male driver was assaulting her. She told dispatchers they were traveling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 93 in a maroon Chevrolet Malibu.

Dispatch updated troopers and established an open 911 call line with the victim.

A traffic stop was initiated near Lahring Road, and dispatchers overheard the man say, "I ain't getting out" through the call.

When troopers made contact with the 42-year-old driver, he gave them his information. The woman was requested to exit the vehicle, and once out, she told authorities the driver had put a gun under his seat.

Once the victim was safely away from the car, the driver and two other passengers were told to exit.

They complied, and the driver was arrested for domestic assault.

The woman was treated at the scene but refused to be taken to the hospital.

"Great team work between the MSP and Oakland County dispatchers to bring this to a peaceful end," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "If you are in a domestic violence situation there is help available 24 hours a day by calling 866-864-2338."(866VOICEDV)."

The investigation is pending a review from the prosecutor's office.